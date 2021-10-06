Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 471,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.74 million, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

