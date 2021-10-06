Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $70.24 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00108062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00415260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013889 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038858 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025573 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

