Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

