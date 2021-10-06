Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 4,004,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

