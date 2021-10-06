Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Cardinal Health worth $59,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,145. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

