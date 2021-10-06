Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $26,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 4,004,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,145. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

