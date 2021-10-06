Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $160,480.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.80. 235,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

