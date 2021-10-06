Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

