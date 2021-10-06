Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.29 and last traded at $186.29. 806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZMWY. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.02.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

