Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Carlisle Companies worth $183,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,607,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

