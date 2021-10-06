Carol Reber Sells 14,337 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 984,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,780. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

