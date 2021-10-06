Carol Reber Sells 14,337 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 984,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,780. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
