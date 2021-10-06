Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

