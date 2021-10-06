Cashaa (CAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $1.19 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,316,798 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.