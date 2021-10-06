Casper (CSPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $251.16 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.34 or 0.99885519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.78 or 0.06296101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,391,135,461 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,759,510 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

