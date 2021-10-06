Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,132 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 6,572,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.