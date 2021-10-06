Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 18.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,570 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

