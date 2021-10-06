Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 448,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,311. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

