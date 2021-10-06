Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 140,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

