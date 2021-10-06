Castweet (CTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $264.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $123,728.67 and $264.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castweet has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00478166 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00118723 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.