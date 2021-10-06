Castweet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Castweet has a total market cap of $123,728.67 and approximately $264.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00478166 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00118723 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

