Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,099 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $61,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 84.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 846,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,168,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 37.6% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.88. 285,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

