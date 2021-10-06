CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 24%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) shares traded down 24% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. 59,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 20,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.