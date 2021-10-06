CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $208.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CDW stock opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.42. CDW has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $0. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

