CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Hold” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

