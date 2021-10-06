Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

