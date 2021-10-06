Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stake Trimmed by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.73% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 328,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,610. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

