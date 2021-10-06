Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

