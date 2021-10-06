Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

