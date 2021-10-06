CertiK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.03 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,436,007 coins and its circulating supply is 56,918,376 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

