CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

