ChainX (PCX) Price Up 25.4% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00009497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $58.26 million and $2.71 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.