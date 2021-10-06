Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 29,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 112,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$34.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

