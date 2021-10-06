Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 13,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

