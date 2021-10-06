Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189,974 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $81,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,523,000 after buying an additional 185,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,355. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.