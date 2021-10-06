Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

