Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CMPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,459. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.