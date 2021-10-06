Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.82% of Chimera Investment worth $313,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $15,295,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

