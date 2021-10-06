China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JRJC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 44,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

