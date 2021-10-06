Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 14.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.55. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiyoda from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

