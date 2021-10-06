Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.76% of Choice Hotels International worth $314,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.38.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

