ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.