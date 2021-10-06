Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21). Approximately 1,452,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,222,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.62.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

