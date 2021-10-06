CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 33,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315. CHS has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

