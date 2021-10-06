Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CCVI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

