Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.