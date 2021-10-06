Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
