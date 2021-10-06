Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

