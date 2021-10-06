Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

