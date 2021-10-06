Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Cimarex Energy worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,370,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

