Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day moving average of $370.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

