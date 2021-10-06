Cipher Hits Market Capitalization of $149,326.98 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $149,326.98 and $1,241.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00556312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.61 or 0.00947511 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.